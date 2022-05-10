OPD charges juvenile after bringing airsoft gun on bus

May 10—A Daviess County Public Schools student was charged with disorderly conduct Monday morning, after officers received reports that a juvenile was carrying a firearm on a school bus.

The firearm turned out to be an airsoft, according to Owensboro Police Department reports.

Reports say officers received reports of juvenile in possession of a firearm on the bus shortly after 7 a.m. Reports say officers stopped the DCPS bus in the 2300 block of Ottawa Drive, and removed the juvenile from the bus.

The DCPS Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous reports can also be sent to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.