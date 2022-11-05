OPD charges juvenile for possessing handgun

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·1 min read

Nov. 5—Owensboro police charged a juvenile with possession of a firearm by a minor Thursday, and are investigating how the juvenile might have received the weapon.

OPD reports say officers were called to a report of a juvenile with a firearm at 7:22 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers located the juvenile with the handgun. Reports say the juvenile was also in possession of several stolen credit cards.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, and was incarcerated in Adair County, reports say.

Reports say the department has passed on information about the firearm to federal law enforcement officials as part of the investigation.

