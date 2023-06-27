OPD charges teen in Hughes Avenue killing

Jun. 27—The Owensboro Police Department has charged a juvenile with murder in connection with a Saturday night shooting on Hughes Avenue.

The shooting took place at 9:11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue. OPD reports say officers called to the scene found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports say officers and medical responders took measures to save the juvenile male victim, later identified as Demarion Black, 16. Black died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Reports say detectives processed the scene and interviewed potential witnesses, and developed a potential suspect. On Monday, the 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody, interviewed and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The juvenile was transported to the regional juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.

The name of the juvenile charged has not been released. State law prohibits the release of the names of juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults, and then only after the juvenile had made a first appearance in circuit court.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also give given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.