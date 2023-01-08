OPD charges two with drug trafficking

Jan. 7—The Owensboro Police Department charged two people with drug trafficking Thursday, after finding cash, a firearm and drugs, including fentanyl, at a home.

OPD reports said Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue and Carly A. Blair, 19, of the 2300 block of Sir Wren Court, were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives) Thursday, after officers and detectives executed a search warrant at Sheriff's home.

The search was conducted by the department's street crimes unit, criminal investigations division and patrol unit. Reports say inside the home, officers found over 650 fentanyl pills.

In an email, officer Dylan Evans, OPD's public information officer, said the pills had been pressed to resemble pain medication.

Investigators also found methamphetamine, marijuana, "a large quantity of U.S. currency," drug paraphernalia and a handgun, OPD arrest citations say. The items were "consistent with an ongoing drug trafficking operation," the citations say.

In addition to the drug trafficking charge, both Blair and Sheriff were charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). Sheriff was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff has a previous history that includes charges of trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to five pounds) and first-degree wanton endangerment, OPD reports say. Blair's previous history includes charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and tampering with physical evidence.

Both were being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.