OPD, DCSO investigating multiple related property damage reports

Apr. 11—Officers from the Owensboro Police Department have received more than 40 reports of property damage since Thursday night.

According to a press release sent Monday, the damage is consistent with being struck with a projectile from a BB or pellet gun and the combined damage is expected to be thousands of dollars.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating all of the reports and believes they are related.

Detectives are requesting that if anyone in an affected neighborhood has surveillance footage that could assist in the investigation, contact Det. Chad Gilbert at 270-687-8885.

Dylan Evans, OPD public information officer, said he could not give further details on what kind of properties had been damaged.

Daviess County Sheriff's Office is also investigating some of the incidents, and Duane Harper, captain of patrol for the office, said the damage has mostly occurred to vehicles.

"They've been shooting out car windows, but when a window is missed, that can lead to the door being shot," he said.

Anyone with additional information can contact OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

The locations where reports have been filed include:

—2200 block to 2500 block of Citation Avenue

—1900 block to 2500 block of Venetian Way

—1200 block of Pleasant Valley Road

—2100 block of Churchill Drive

—700 block to 900 block of Cottage Drive

—1200 block to 1300 block of Independence Avenue

—400 block to 1300 block of Maple Avenue

—900 block to 1000 block of Walnut Street

—500 block to 900 block of East 5th Street

—900 block to 1200 block of Cedar Street

—2700 block of Middleground Drive West

—2600 block of Elwood Court

—700 block of Carter Road

—2500 block of Elder Drive

—500 block of Hathaway Street

—400 block of Center Street

—2000 block of Clinton Place West

—2200 block of East 19th Street

—1200 block of Cedar Street

—1500 block of Booth Avenue

—2500 block of South Cherokee Drive

Story continues

—2200 block of Mayfair Avenue

—2700 block of Baylor Place

—2300 block of Wintergreen Loop South