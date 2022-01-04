OPD finds leads, seeks tips on bank robbery

Jan. 4—The Oneonta Police Department continues to investigate last week's robbery of an NBT Bank branch on Wall Street, and believes it has found the clothing worn by the suspect.

According to a media release, the clothing was found inside a dumpster along Elm Street in the city.

The bank was robbed Wednesday, Dec. 29 at about 11 a.m. The OPD released two photos of the suspect Thursday and asked for help in locating a potential accomplice that was driving a red sedan with a blue and gold New York license plate. It asked if anyone who had surveillance camera footage along Main Street between 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, to contact the detectives division.

The OPD said it has had assistance in its investigation from the State Police. It is in the process of reviewing all evidence of this case and is following up on leads provided by the public, the release said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Oneonta Police Department Detectives Division at 607-432-1111.