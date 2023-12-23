OPD investigating assault at Music City Mall

Dec. 22—The Odessa Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred Dec. 10 at Music City Mall.

According to a news release, the suspect was wearing a white shirt and holding a child right before the assault occurred. The female in the surveillance footage was a witness and is only considered to be a person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes either subject shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014526.