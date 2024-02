Feb. 22—The Odessa Police Department is seeking help investigating several auto burglaries that recently occurred at the Pebble Bend Apartments, located at 4315 Esmond.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0001634.