OPD investigating auto burglary, credit card abuse

Nov. 16—The Odessa Police Department is investigating an auto burglary that occurred November 11 in North Odessa.

Investigation revealed that unknown suspects burglarized the victim's vehicle and stole personal information. Two unknown males later attempted to use the victim's credit card at local convenience stores and were occupying a white sedan, a news release said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013405.