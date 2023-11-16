OPD investigating Boot Barn theft

Nov. 15—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at approximately 5:21 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Boot Barn, located at 5125 E. 42nd St.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male stole approximately $1,076 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a black 4-door Nissan sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013521.