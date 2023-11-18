OPD investigating use of counterfeit bills

Nov. 17—On November 14, an unknown female passed fake $100 bills at Bath & Body Works, Journeys, and Journeys Kidz Store for her purchases, an Odessa Police Department news release said.

The suspect is driving a black Cadillac CTS with damage on the passenger side.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013517.