OPD investigating drug allegation

Feb. 8—The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a woman's report that she had a drug slipped into her drink at a downtown nightclub.

A woman on social media posted she was at Brasher's Little Nashville, 123 W. Second St., two weeks ago. She said she went to the nightclub for about an hour, got a Lyft home and was later found unconscious on the floor of her home by a friend. The woman said she was taken to the hospital, where she woke up two days later with no memory of what had happened.

"I am so grateful to the two people who made sure I made it home safe — I do not fault them for they did not know I had been roofied," the woman wrote in her post.

The woman also posted a portion of a toxicology test, which she said found flunitrazepam metabolites — also known at Rohypnol — which the Food and Drug Administration describes as a muscle relaxant that causes loss of coordination, slurred speech, sleep and amnesia. Rohypnol is known to be used as a "date rape" drug, according to the FDA.

OPD public information officer Dylan Evans said detectives "are aware of the post circulating on social media" about the incident and are investigating.

"Our detectives are currently looking into the facts of the investigation," Evans said Tuesday.

Evans said the department couldn't comment on the details of the investigation. Evans said if anyone has had a similar experience or has information about the incident, they should contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

In a statement posted on social media, Tamarra Miller, an owner of Brasher's Little Nashville, said owners have reviewed surveillance camera footage from the bar and said no Brasher's employees were "responsible for what happened."

The video footage is part of an investigation, Miller said.

"If one of our patrons or employees were to ever found to be involved, we will make sure law enforcement has everything they need to make sure they are arrested and prosecuted," she wrote.

Miller said Tuesday she would not comment beyond the social media post.