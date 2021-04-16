OPD investigating fatal shooting in pharmacy parking lot

Apr. 16—The Owensboro Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a suicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in a pharmacy parking lot on Burlew Boulevard.

Investigators were called to Nation's Medicine, 3030 Burlew Blvd. Thursday afternoon to a report of a man down in the parking lot.

Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said store employees did not hear a gunshot but a gun was found at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and detectives were in the early stages of gathering evidence as of 3:40 p.m., but preliminary indications are the shooting was a suicide, Boggess said.

"What they are seeing initially led them to think that's what it's going to be," Boggess said.

