OPD investigating HEB theft

Nov. 7—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the HEB located at 2501 W. University.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male and female selected approximately $657 worth of merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay. The suspects left the scene in a silver Nissan Pathfinder, a press release said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012978.