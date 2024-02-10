OPD investigating HEB theft

Feb. 9—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred recently at the HEB located at 2501 W. University.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that an unknown male subject stole merchandise and left the scene in a black Buick RZV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014324.