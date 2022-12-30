OPD investigating homicide

Dec. 29—Law enforcement officers asked to check on the welfare of an Odessa man Wednesday morning found his body and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to an Odessa Police Department news release, officers found Maurice Rogers dead at his home in the 1000 block of East 36th Street around 10:45 a.m. along with several spent bullet casings.

Rogers' body has been sent to Lubbock for an autopsy and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to submit a tip on the https://odessapd.com/FormCenter/Police-11/Submit-a-Crime-Tip-63 website or through Crime Stoppers.