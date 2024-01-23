OPD investigating jewelry theft

Jan. 22—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at the Jewelry Corner located inside of Music City Mall.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that both males shown in the surveillance footage stole approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise. They fled the scene in a white Dodge Charger Scat Pack, which displayed a stolen license plate during the time of the theft.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is encouraged to contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014334.

