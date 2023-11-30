OPD investigating jewelry theft

Nov. 29—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Nov. 16 at Permian Pawn and Jewelry, located at 1229 E. 8th St.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male stole two gold necklaces, valued at approximately $5,700. The suspect then fled the scene in a tan Ford F-150, a news release said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013587.