Oct. 4—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Sept. 28 at the EZ Pawn located at 1345 W. University.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male stole approximately $2,833 worth of jewelry.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011585.