OPD investigating ‘large brawl,’ shots fired near Carver Middle School

Orlando police are investigating a “large brawl” that happened off-campus near Carver Middle School Thursday afternoon, where gunshots were heard by school resource officers, according to a department spokesperson.

Three people were detained, including a high school student who is a possible suspect, said OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez. No injuries were reported during the fight that happened in the 4500 block of Columbia Street.

Investigators believe the intended target may have been a middle school student, Rodríguez said.

It was not immediately known if a gun was found by police or what school the possible suspect attends.

“We ask our community members to become involved in the efforts of keeping our students safe,” Rodríguez said in a statement. “A visible presence from our officers working together with our parents and neighbors can make a huge difference in preventing these types of disturbances between our youth.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

