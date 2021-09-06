OPD investigating multiple shootings

Sep. 6—Four men were shot early Sunday morning, one of which died from his injuries, in what the Owensboro Police Department is calling three apparent separate incidents.

At about 1:29 a.m. Sunday an adult man arrived at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. About 25 minutes later another adult male showed up at the hospital, also having been shot.

Both men said they were shot on Scherm Road, and both were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police reports, the first man appeared to have been shot while driving. The second man was reportedly shot in the 1700 block of Scherm Road.

Then at about 3:58 a.m. OPD received another call of a shooting, in which two men were found near a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of West Second Street, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of those men died on the scene, and the second man was taken to the hospital with what OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess called critical injuries.

The West Second Street shooting occurred within the vicinity of Club Unk, but Boggess said officers had not yet determined if the individuals were at the club, or when they arrived at that location.

It was a busy morning, he said, because OPD detectives were called to at least five major cases within a 16-hour period. That, doubled with the injuries suffered by those involved slowed down the investigation a bit.

The police department, Boggess said, can't confirm at this time if all of these shootings were related, but detectives are working all angles.

Especially the Scherm Road connection, he said.

"Based on proximity and the fact that they arrived at the hospital within 30 minutes of one another, that's something we are looking into," he said.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

