Oct. 30—The Odessa Police Department is investigating multiple thefts that occurred between July 20 and Aug. 28 at Hobby Lobby, located at 4642 E. University.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male stole approximately $439 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012638.