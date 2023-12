Dec. 20—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Dec. 17 at UPS, located at 2355 Field St.

According to a news release, investigation revealed that three unknown males stole several thousands of dollars worth of packages.

Anyone who recognized the suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014874.