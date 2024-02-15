OPD investigating phone theft

Feb. 14—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Jan. 19 at the Walmart located at 4210 N. JBS.

According to an OPD news release, the victim reported that she accidentally left her $1200 iPhone at the check-out counter. Investigation revealed that the phone was later picked up by an unknown male subject who was occupying a white Cadillac with a sunroof.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0000800.