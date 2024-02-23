OPD investigating series of Take 5 Oil Change burglaries

Feb. 22—The Odessa Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals responsible for a series of burglaries at multiple Take 5 Oil Change locations in Odessa and Midland.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance footage or anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective S. Lofton at (432) 284-2859 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 24-0002000.