OPD investigating shooting on Lakeshore Avenue

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

Oakland police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue after 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and learned the victim self-transported to a local hospital.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.

