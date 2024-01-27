OPD investigating theft at Lowe's Home Improvement

Jan. 26—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Lowe's Home Improvement, located at 4101 E. 42nd St.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that an unknown male stole approximately $274 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a black SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013777.