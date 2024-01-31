OPD investigating United Supermarket theft

Jan. 30—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at United Supermarket, located at 2751 N. County Rd. W.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that an unknown female stole approximately $259 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a red Kia Soul.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013307.