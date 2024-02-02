OPD investigating wallet theft

Feb. 1—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at the Dollar General located at 120 W. Clements.

According to an OPD news release, the victim reported that they accidentally dropped their wallet on the ground, and it was later picked up by an unknown male. The wallet contained $200 cash, money orders, and other personal documents.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014245.