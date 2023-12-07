OPD investigating Walmart theft
Dec. 6—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Walmart, located at 2450 NW Loop 338.
According to a news release, investigation revealed that three unknown males stole approximately $145 worth of merchandise.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective G. Carrasco at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013741.