OPD investigating Walmart theft

Jan. 8—Odessa Police are investigating a theft that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that an unknown male and female stole approximately $277 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a white minivan.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0015189.