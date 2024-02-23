OPD investigating Walmart theft

Feb. 22—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Jan. 27 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that an unknown male and female stole approximately $377 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a black Toyota Tundra.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0001124.