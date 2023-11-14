OPD investigating Westlake theft

Nov. 13—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred during the early morning hours October 1 at Westlake Ace Hardware, located at 4652 E. University.

Investigation revealed two unknown suspects made forced entry and stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise, a press release said.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-3323 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011651.