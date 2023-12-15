OPD involved in pursuit

Dec. 14—Odessa Police Department officers attempted to stop a reckless driver at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Tanglewood. The vehicle stopped, but the occupants refused the officer's commands to exit the vehicle.

According to a news release, the operator of the vehicle backed up during the traffic stop and then took off, evading officers in a motor vehicle. Officers pursued the actor's vehicle until the actor slammed on his brakes, causing an officer to strike his vehicle and damage a cinder block fence in the alleyway of the 4000 block of Stillwood.

Both the driver and occupant fled from the vehicle on foot, and a perimeter was established. Both subjects were located and placed under arrest, the release said.

The driver was identified as Nathan Stephens, 24, and was arrested for Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle — 3rd Degree Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance — State Jail Felony, Evading Arrest on foot — Class A Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving — Class B Misdemeanor, and the following warrants for his arrest: Possession of Marijuana — B, Theft — A, Burglary of a Vehicle — A, Theft of a Firearm — SJF, Burglary of a Vehicle — A, Burglary of a Vehicle — A, Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle — A, Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle — A, and Attempted Burglary of a Vehicle — A.

The passenger was identified as Nathaniel Tinner, 23, and he was arrested for Evading Arrest on foot — Class A Misdemeanor.