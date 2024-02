Feb. 23—The Odessa Police Department has recently received several complaints and investigated several crashes involving illegal parking in school zones.

OPD would like to remind the public that it is illegal to stop, stand, or park a vehicle on a "Public Roadway" or in a "No Parking Zone." Doing so can result in a fine of up to $200.

No parking zones will normally be designated by no parking signs and/or yellow painted curb lines.