OPD: Juvenile shot Sunday has non-life-threatening injuries

Aug. 10—Owensboro police are still investigating a Sunday-afternoon shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital with apparent nonlife-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot in the torso area at 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Holly Avenue.

Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said a home and vehicles were also struck by bullets in the incident.

Boggess said officers responding to a call of a firearm discharge found the juvenile with a single gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

No one was injured in the vehicles or home that were struck by gunfire.

Boggess said investigators are not sure what prompted the incident.

"What exactly led up to it, we are still trying to piece that together," Boggess said.

Detectives "got a lot of information from individuals" about the incident, but were still working to identify suspects Monday afternoon.

"They are working a number of tips that may be useful," Boggess said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

