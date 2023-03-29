OPD makes arrest in 28-year-old case

Don Wilkins, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·2 min read

Mar. 29—Owensboro Police Department detectives announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in a more than 28-year-old cold case.

According to an OPD report, Robert D. Shelton, 59, of Hickory, North Carolina, has been charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky, along with an additional charge of rape from the Indiana State Police.

Shelton's charges stem from the December 1994 kidnapping of a then-19-year-old woman near Brescia University.

According to police, the woman was sexually assaulted in Owensboro before she was taken to Indiana, where the assault continued.

Lt. Chris Green, commander of OPD's Criminal Investigations Division, said the case started coming together in September 2022 when the woman, who reported the crime, called for a "routine follow up" in the case.

Green said the ISP had been keeping the evidence from the crime and that it was initially processed before every state used the FBI's combined DNA index system (CODIS).

"It is literally a database where the FBI compiles DNA evidence from people who have been convicted of offenses; it is also DNA evidence that comes from unsolved crimes and/or missing persons," Green said. "As we reopened the case, we saw that the evidence had been processed but not entered into CODIS."

Green said ISP reopened the case, requesting the items to be tested through CODIS.

"The results of the re-test came back to the identification of Robert Shelton as a potential suspect," Green said.

That's when OPD Det. Cody Cliff was assigned the case.

Cliff said he and an ISP detective traveled to North Carolina in early-March. They gathered more DNA evidence and interviewed Shelton.

On March 20, the Brookford Police Department in North Carolina arrested Shelton on an OPD warrant.

OPD detectives said Shelton was living in Owensboro at the time he allegedly committed the crime.

However, they declined to say if Shelton and the woman knew each other.

Prior to being charged in this case, Shelton had not been a suspect.

"His name had not come up in the investigation at all until the point we got the CODIS hit back," Green said.

As of Tuesday, Shelton was being held in the Catawba County jail in North Carolina on a $250,000 bond.

"At some point, there will be an extradition that takes place from North Carolina," Green said. "Whether he comes to Kentucky first or Indiana, that's kind of up to the courts and prosecutors."

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss seniors take government to European court over climate

    A group of Swiss pensioners took their government to a top European court Wednesday over what they claim is its failure to take stronger action on climate change. Lawyers and members of the group Senior Women for Climate Protection appeared before the European Court of Human Rights for a rare public hearing that activists say could mark a legal milestone in legal efforts to force governments to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The group, which counts around 2,000 members across Switzerland with an average age of 73, argues that older women's rights are especially infringed on because they are most affected by the extreme heat that will become more frequent due to global warming, which current Swiss climate policy contributes to.

  • Yen Is Wall Street’s Favorite Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen is making a comeback as a preferred foreign-exchange haven, after banking crises in the US and Switzerland hurt the dollar and franc’s standing as go-to assets for turbulent times.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job Cu

  • Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs

    President Joe Biden is opening his second Summit for Democracy with a pledge for the U.S. to spend $690 million bolstering democracy programs around the globe. The Biden administration wants to use the two-day summit that begins Wednesday to zero in on making “technology work for and not against democracy,” according to a senior administration official. Biden frequently speaks of the U.S. and like-minded allies being at a critical moment in which democracies need to demonstrate they can out-deliver autocracies.

  • ‘Quiet’ Ex-Student in Nashville Massacre Had a ‘Manifesto’

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast/Nashville Metropolitan Police/LinkedInThe suspect accused of storming a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning, killing three kids and three adults, has been identified as a “quiet” 28-year-old former art student who once attended the church-based school.The Nashville Metro Police Department identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was shot dead by cops just 14 minutes after The Covenant School first called police to report an activ

  • Intense Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Nashville School Shooter

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department YouTubeNashville police on Tuesday released harrowing bodycam footage from cops who responded to the shooting at a private Christian school that left three children and three adults dead.The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were called to The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m. Monday for reports of an active shooter. Just 14 minutes later, the suspected shooter—identified by authorities as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale—was shot dead by officers on

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • Gun-Loving GOP Congressman From Nashville Torched For Response To School Shooting

    Rep. Andy Ogles, who represents the district where The Covenant School shooting occurred, posted a Christmas photo with his family toting guns in 2021.

  • Latest on the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Surprise

    Police say a person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Surprise where the suspect yelled "I have a gun." The shooting happened on March 28 around 1 p.m. near Litchfield Road and Grand Avenue. SkyFOX video of the scene showed a large police presence in the Walmart parking lot.

  • Body camera footage shows moment police confront and kill Nashville shooter

    Body camera footage released Tuesday morning by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the moment police Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and killed the shooter at The Covenant School who killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.

  • Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say

    The veteran was waiting at a bus stop when the suspect suddenly approached, police told news outlets.

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Fox News Guest's Oblivious Observation About Nashville Shooting Goes Viral

    Former FBI agent Nicole Parker pointed out a pattern in school shootings following the attack in Tennessee.

  • Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Told “His Life Is Going To Be Hell” In Prison

    Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in February.

  • Chase suspect jumps out of stolen police cruiser: video

    **WARNING: Graphic Video** Intense moments caught on camera showing a man bailing out of a stolen police cruiser during the middle of a chase in Los Angeles.

  • Abducted 11-year-old rescued after police track child's iPad

    An 11-year-old girl who was abducted from Youngwood, Pennsylvania, was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad to find her, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office. Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Keith Lilliock, 43, and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the DA's office said. The child told police she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a gas station to take a break.

  • Trump supporter charged with pulling knife on family with children outside Manhattan courthouse

    The female protester began arguing with the couple before she allegedly threatened them.

  • Idaho prosecutors disclosing info about 'internal affairs investigation' related to officer on Kohberger case

    Latah County prosecutors notified a judge this week that they are disclosing "potential Brady/Giglio material" related to an officer involved in the investigation of Bryan Kohberger.

  • Ex-Wife Of Slain Microsoft Executive Says She’s Separated From New Husband Charged With His Killing

    The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down in a Florida street more than a year ago is attempting to distance herself from her new husband, who’s facing murder charges in the case. Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, whose husband Mario Enrique Fernandez-Saldana was charged this month in Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan’s 2022 killing, is separated from the now jailed man, according to her company. The couple has been separated for “an extended period of time,” according to a statement obt

  • Fox News' Martha MacCallum Clashes With Brian Kilmeade In Heated Gun Control Debate

    "We’re doing something majorly, majorly wrong," the host of "The Story" said to her colleague following the mass shooting at a Nashville school.

  • Juror in Oath Keepers trial reveals secrets from the deliberation room

    In a newly released interview, the juror recounts being disturbed by the tactics of some defense attorneys.