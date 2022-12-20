OPD makes arrest in parking lot alleged assault

Dec. 19—Nearly 10 months after one Ireland Elementary School parent accused another one of running him over, an arrest has been made.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, police received a fight call from Ireland Elementary School around 3:20 p.m. March 3. When officers arrived, a dad told them that he was trying to get into the pick-up line for his child, but had to make a turn-around due to the long line. While trying to make the turn, he got in front of a Ford F-350 and the driver, later identified as Robert Steadham, got upset because he thought he was cutting in line.

The man told officers Steadham, 42, became verbally abusive, broke his partially opened front passenger window and grabbed him by the jacket. According to the report, the man said he got out of his Chevrolet Equinox and slipped out of his jacket and tried to stop Steadham from leaving by standing in front of the Ford, but Steadham intentionally hit him with the truck, causing him to fall.

Two other parents told officers they saw Steadham hit the man, the report stated.

An officer, who interviewed the man while he was being treated by paramedics, wrote in his report the man's right foot was swollen and bruised and he was bleeding from an open wound on his leg.

Steadham admitted to confronting the other man about cutting in line and breaking the window, but denied hitting him with his truck, the report stated.

Steadham was indicted Dec. 13 on a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was booked into the Ector County jail Friday and released the same day after posting a $50,000 surety bond.