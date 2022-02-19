OPD makes arrest in string of armed robberies

Feb. 19—The Owensboro Police Department has made an arrest in a string of armed robberies that occurred at city convenience stores.

An OPD press release says Michael J. Huffines, 45, of Owensboro was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree robbery in connection with four convenience store robberies.

Three of them occurred this month — Feb. 6, Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 — and then a fourth convenience store robbery that took place on Jan. 9.

Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said detectives working the robberies were able to put together enough evidence to get a warrant for Huffines' arrested.

"You're talking hundreds of hours spent by detectives" investigating the robberies, Boggess said Friday evening.

Boggess said he could not say what information led to Huffines in the first place, or what detectives found at his residence that connected Huffines to the robberies.

"We didn't find just one piece of evidence," Boggess said. "There were multiple items connected to each" robbery.

Huffines is not believed to a suspect in a Feb. 12 armed robbery at a convenience store on West Parrish Avenue, Boggess said. Huffines is white, while the suspect in the Feb. 12 robbery was biracial.

Boggess said the investigation was "just good investigative police work. Detectives spent a lot of time speaking with individuals and collecting evidence."

First-degree robbery is a class B felony. Huffines was being held Friday evening in the Daviess County Detention Center.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse