OPD makes early morning drug arrest

May 4—A surveillance operation led to the arrest Tuesday of an Odessa man on a drug charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were surveilling a home on 52nd Street early Monday morning when they saw a Chevrolet Avalanche leave the home and commit a traffic infraction.

Officers pulled the Avalanche over and the driver, Alfredo Franco, 47, allowed them to search it. According to the report, they found nearly 7.7 grams of methamphetamine on the driver's seat under the seat cover.

Franco then allowed the officers permission to look through his text messages and they learned Franco had been trying to purchase methamphetamine from the resident in the 52nd Street home, the report stated. They also found texts from other people to Franco asking him if he had any meth for sale.

After Franco was checked out by hospital personnel, he was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

He remained in custody Thursday on a $60,000 surety bond.