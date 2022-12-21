OPD makes felony drug arrest

Dec. 20—A traffic stop early Tuesday morning led to the arrest of an Odessa man on a felony drug charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer was conducting surveillance on a house known for criminal activities around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he saw two men leave the house. One of them went to the engine compartment of a Chevrolet Silverado and then both men got into the vehicle and left.

The driver of the Chevy didn't use his turn signal when he pulled into traffic and the officer stopped him near East 52nd Street and Winchester Avenue, the report stated.

The driver, Ernest Randolph McGettes, 55, allowed the officer to search his vehicle and the officer found a syringe filled with methamphetamine near the visor. In the engine compartment, he found a bag with ziploc bags, digital scale and more than six grams of methamphetamine inside, the report stated.

McGettes' passenger, Juan Carlos Carrillo, 49, told the officer he saw McGettes go inside the house with the bag, according to the report.

McGettes was arrested on suspicion of delivery of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. Carrillo, who admitted he'd smoked methamphetamine inside the house and was observed by the officer to be lethargic and unsteady, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

No surety bond has yet been set for McGettes, but he's also being held in the Ector County jail on a parole violation.

Carrillo was released on a personal recognizance bond of $312.