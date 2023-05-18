OPD: Man boards school bus, later ODs

May 18—An Owensboro man was charged with a number of misdemeanor violations early Wednesday after he boarded a school bus and later overdosed.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to a school bus stop at the intersection of West Third Street and Hale Avenue at 6:36 a.m. to investigate a suspicious person call.

Reports say the initial call was of a man potentially suffering a drug overdose at the bus stop. When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Demetrion Z. Chambers, 22, of the 900 block of West Eighth Street, had boarded the bus and was yelling at one of the students inside, reports say.

When officers attempted to arrest Chambers, he fled, reports say. Officers chased Chambers through several yards before he was apprehended, at which time Chambers began suffering from an overdose and became unresponsive.

Reports say Chambers was revived with two doses of Narcan and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for evaluation.

In a prepared statement, Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said: "Thanks to the quick action by our bus drivers to notice the situation and notify law enforcement, all of our students were transported safely to school. The quick response from OPD helped prevent a potentially dangerous situation, and we thank them for their support."

Chambers was charged with public intoxication (controlled substance), second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest and menacing. Chambers was also charged with a probation violation.

Chambers was later transported from the hospital to the Daviess County Detention Center, where he was being held Wednesday afternoon.