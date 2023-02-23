OPD nabs cocaine in undercover opp

Feb. 22—An Odessa man was arrested and more than 300 grams of cocaine were seized Tuesday following an undercover operation by the Odessa Police Department.

According to an OPD report, officers with the intelligence division received information Brandon Lee Alvarado, 24, was selling cocaine and made arrangements to meet at a store on West Clements Avenue to purchase drugs from him.

Officers watched Alvarado go to his house on Oak Avenue, go inside for a short time and then drive to the Clements Avenue store, the report stated. Because he had a history of evading police and resisting arrest, the officers stopped Alvarado with their weapons drawn, the report stated.

Officers found 46 grams of cocaine in five individual baggies in Alvarado's Ford Expedition and another 268.3 grams of cocaine in his house, according to the report. They also found baggies, a digital scale and a .22 caliber rifle with a sawed off barrel.

Alvarado was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Alvarado remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $90,000 and a U.S. Marshal's hold.

According to OPD and jail records, Alvarado was arrested back in September after officers found him with 5.34 grams of cocaine in individual baggies after he tried to start a fight inside The Roxx nightclub on East University Boulevard.

He was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge in that case Jan 24.