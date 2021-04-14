OPD officer returns from leave after fatal shooting

Apr. 14—The officer who fatally shot an Oneonta man last week in front of his River Street residence has returned to work following a voluntary leave of absence, according to acting Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg.

Sgt. Ralph Pajerski and his partner, an unidentified female officer, both returned to work Tuesday, April 13, one week after the death of 23-year-old Tyler Green, according to Witzenburg.

While the female officer has resumed her full responsibilities in the field, Witzenburg said he assigned Pajerski to administrative duty.

The move was not punitive, he said, but rather "for the sake of the officer and their wellbeing."

Pajerski and the other officer requested time off "to get some mental health support," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig told The Daily Star on April 7, one day after the shooting.

"They are understandably shaken after the experience they had," Herzig said.

"It's hard on everybody involved," Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said. "The officer is having a very hard time with this. He shot and killed someone — that was someone's father, someone's brother, someone's friend. It's not an easy thing to do. I hope there's a little compassion for him."

Witzenburg said he does not plan to release the name of the other officer involved, who was shown in footage from a neighbor's security camera to draw her gun on Green but not fire it.

"I don't know how (her name) is germane to any of this," Witzenburg said. He said he was surprised when New York State Police, who took over the investigation in the hours after the shooting, identified Pajerski the following day.

"It's actually against our department policy to identify the names of officers involved in an incident, unless it was something serious and the public needed to know," Witzenburg said. "Where one goes, all go. There's no reason for anybody to take any undue scrutiny."

Though not part of the state Attorney General's official investigation, Muehl said he reviewed footage from the body cameras worn by both officers as a courtesy to the acting police chief.

"He just wanted to keep me in the loop," Muehl said. "The chief wanted my opinion from a law enforcement perspective. He's in the middle of trying to dot his Is and cross his Ts."

Muehl said that based on the video evidence, he believes the shooting was justified.

"I don't know why (Green) freaked out when he saw the police," Muehl said. "He went berserk, whipped out his knife and threatened to kill the woman. I don't know why he didn't just stop."

Muehl said he also reviewed footage from a neighbor's security camera — widely circulated online in the days following the incident — depicting the moments leading up the shooting.

"It's a pretty good video of what happened," he said, noting that the knife Green is alleged to have been holding is not clearly visible in the security footage.

Based on the body camera footage, Muehl described the alleged weapon as a pocket knife with a 4-inch blade.

"Some witnesses were describing it as a tiny little knife," Muehl said. "With a blade like that, you could easily stab someone to death."

Muehl said the body camera footage shows Green holding the knife in his right hand throughout the entire incident, from the moment he notices the female officer approach and pulls it out of his pocket.

Green is seen in the security footage standing with his back to the officer as she approached, her weapon not yet drawn. He backs away when he notices the officer, galloping clockwise to the right side of his girlfriend, Caitlyn McLain, as he shifts behind her, extending his left arm toward his girlfriend as she appears to block him with her right arm and he yells, "I'll (expletive) kill her! Don't do it!"

Claiming that the body camera footage offers the clearest depiction of events, Muehl said that the security footage, captured from an overhead angle on the opposite side of the property, "gives a better idea of how quick it was."

The timestamp on the neighbor's security footage shows Green reacting to the female officer's presence at 1:14:20 p.m. Pajerski comes into the frame from the west side of the residence, his gun drawn, at 1:14:21 p.m., and fires two shots 11 seconds later.

Muehl criticized claims that police should have done more to deescalate the situation before shooting Green.

"There was no chance to deescalate. It was not possible. The situation went from zero to 100 in three seconds — probably less," Muehl said. "I don't care if you sent the best psychiatrist or the best psychologist in the world to the scene instead, there's nothing they could have done any differently."

Muehl also disputed the accuracy of the eyewitness account given by Green's next-door neighbor, Kevin Marcewicz, immediately after the shooting.

"I think Kevin was either lying about what he saw, or that he saw it to begin with," Muehl said, noting that Marcewicz's initial claims that Green was holding his 2-year-old son during the altercation and that he was standing on two feet when he was shot were later refuted when the security video footage became available.

In the security video, Green is shown to be lying facedown on the ground when Pajerski shot him twice from above. From the start of the 2-minute, 28-second clip, Green's son is shown to be in the arms of his mother until Green grabs her pant leg and she loses her balance, letting the child tumble about a foot to the ground beside her.

McLain later confirmed her child was uninjured during the incident.

"Witnesses can mistake simple things," Muehl said, speaking from his years of experience examining and cross-examining those who witnessed traumatic events. "Those details were not simple things."

"I don't want a false narrative of events," Muehl continued. "I just want people to wait and see for themselves when the results of this investigation come out."

Marcewicz said he never claimed to the police or the press that he saw exactly what happened, moment by moment.

"I'm neutral in this whole thing. I happened to be looking out my window at the wrong time," Marcewicz said. "I own the fact that I didn't have it all recollected."

"It was just something I had wrong in my mind," Marcewicz said. "They were tiny little things — I didn't remember Tyler being fully down on the ground when they shot him. I thought he was more crawling or falling."

Marcewicz said he also didn't remember seeing Green reach for and grab his son, who was less than two feet away from him on the ground, and pull the child toward him by his right leg in the moments before he was shot.

"The way I remembered it was way less sinister," Marcewicz said. "If you watch the video, it looks way more violent or aggressive, but we'll never know what he was thinking at that moment."

"I was more or less hoping that I was on the right track with my recollection," Marcewicz said. "The police didn't want us talking with each other."

When he and his wife and a neighbor who also witnessed the shooting shared stories later that evening, Marcewicz said, "we realized pretty early on we were all remembering things differently."

"My head was turned when shots were fired," he said. "My eyes were basically right on him but I turned away to look at my phone right before to start recording."

"It all happened so quick. I was struggling with my phone, trying to get it to record, and also panicking for my wife and daughter," who were in the front yard of their own home next door when shots rang out," he said.

Even up close, Marcewicz said he only got a glimpse of what appeared to be the knife Green was holding. I saw something bounce across the ground.

"In the moment, I felt a very different way about it, like, 'How dare the police do that!'" Marcewicz said. "I know I wasn't in their shoes in that moment, but I'm still wondering if there was a better way."

"I've been trying to put myself in Tyler's shoes," he continued. "If it were me on the ground and that was my daughter, I wouldn't have reached for her like that."

"I'm glad the video exists. It wouldn't sit well with me being the primary witness," Marcewicz said. "If I was on the witness stand, I would tell the court I was confused about what happened. It remains the most messed-up thing I've ever seen."

The shooting remains under investigation by the Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, in accordance with state law that police-involved shootings be investigated by the Office of Special Investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.