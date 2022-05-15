OPD officer shot while questioning robbery suspect

May 15—An Owensboro Police Department officer was shot Saturday night while investigating a suspicious person call at a local convenience store.

According to OPD's report, officers were at Eagles Convenient Store, 1816 Triplett St., at 8:54 p.m. questioning a suspect who fit the description of a robbery early in the day at Franey's Food Mart at 217 E. 25th St.

During the questioning, the report said the suspect fired one round from a concealed gun after starting a physical altercation with officers.

One officer was struck and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, according to the report, stole the officer's vehicle and headed over the Blue Bridge into Indiana.

The OPD vehicle was recovered later in Spencer County, Indiana.

At press time, OPD had not released the name of the officer who suffered the gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

