OPD officers shoot Odessa man; Seminole cop also shot in separate incident

Oct. 2—An Odessa man was shot by police officers who responded to a disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to an Odessa Police Department news release, Michael Villasenor, 46, pointed a firearm at officers who responded to the call in the 600 block of East 96th Street. The officers fired at him, striking him multiple times.

Villasenor was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was listed Sunday in stable condition in ICU. Officials said he would be transferred to Lubbock and be accompanied by a guard.

No one answered the door at Villasenor's home Sunday morning, but neighbors described their street as a quiet one. One neighbor said she often saw Villasenor playing with two elementary-school-aged children and doing yard work. Another said Villasenor was a "good guy."

There were no outward signs of Saturday's events at the Villasenors' home Sunday. A beach chair sat in the driveway, and the front entry way was decked out with fall decorations, including pumpkins. A welcome mat sat near the front door with the message: "Our Happy Place."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

The Rangers are also investigating an officer-involved-shooting that took place in Seminole Saturday morning.

According to a Seminole police press release, a Mexican man who is in the country illegally and has been deported before pulled out a handgun during a traffic stop on Northwest 11th Street and shot a Seminole police officer.

The wounded officer fired back at the suspect, who ran away.

Officers later located Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, in the 800 block of Northwest I Avenue and arrested him.

The officer was treated at Seminole Memorial and released.

Castill0-Lopez was arrested on suspicion of attempted capital murder and evading. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say additional charges are pending.