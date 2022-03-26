OPD: Oneonta KFC burglarized

Mar. 26—Oneonta police are investigating a burglary at KFC on Main Street on Monday, March 21.

OPD declined to provide any detailed information Friday about the break-in and burglary from the restaurant at 370 Main Street in Oneonta. The investigation is in the early stages, according to Detective Sgt. Joe Tiemann. "I don't want to say anything that would compromise our procedures. I can't justify putting out information that I might need for suspect interviews," he said.

The burglary happened Monday night, sometime after KFC closed at 10 p.m., restaurant manager Dawn Thorn said. "We're getting footage from cameras nearby and going from there," she said. "I don't know any more information. Do you?"

Tiemann also reported that a series of stolen vehicles in Oneonta has continued. Five cars have been stolen in 2022, after a year in which none were taken. Four of the five stolen vehicles have been recovered. The most recent car was stolen March 16 and recovered by police the same day.

In all five cases — including two in the city center and two in the Sixth Ward along the River Street corridor — the cars were left running or with their keys inside when they were stolen. "These all appear to be crimes of opportunity," OPD said in a police advisory after the fourth larceny. In an effort to prevent further thefts, "make sure you lock your vehicles and maintain control of your keys at all times."

The most dramatic recent theft was a 2012 Ford Fiesta stolen in Oneonta on Feb. 14 and spotted by police near Washington, D.C. two days later. Virginia state police pursued that vehicle, resulting in a high-speed chase in which three police cars were damaged, five officers injured and two suspects arrested.

In response to the crimes, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said that "we do live in a safe community, relatively speaking, there isn't any question about that. But there's always potential for one rogue individual to be highly disruptive to our sense of safety and security."

Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.