OPD recovers pound of meth from stop

Jun. 7—OTTUMWA — A traffic stop ultimately led police to discover more than one pound of methamphetamine.

Court filings say police pulled over an Oskaloosa man last week for speeding and a registration violation. After an officer smelled marijuana, they searched the vehicle where they found not just weed but methamphetamine, investigators say.

Isaiah Landry Smith, 31, of Oskaloosa, was charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony; OWI, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.

In court filings, police say they pulled the vehicle Smith was driving on Wednesday evening. During a search, they say they located a box on the floor in front of the front passenger seat. Inside was 461 grams, or slightly more than one pound, of methamphetamine.

Officers also located 6.3 grams of marijuana, they said. They said they observed Smith's eyes being watery and bloodshot, and that further testing determined he was under the influence by a "substance other than alcohol."

Smith posted a $26,000 surety bond and was released.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.