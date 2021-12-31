OPD releases image of suspected bank robber

Dec. 31—The Oneonta Police Department released a photograph of the suspect in Wednesday's robbery of the NBT Bank on Wall Street. Police are also searching for a potential accomplice to the robbery.

According to a media release, it is believed that the suspect was aided by another person who drove him to the scene in a small four door sedan, possibly red in color with New York state blue and gold plates.

This vehicle was parked in the municipal parking lot at Wall and Dietz Streets waiting for the suspect as he committed the robbery, police said.

The police department also announced it is seeking surveillance camera footage between 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, from cameras along the Main Street area that may have captured video of traffic. Anyone with video footage is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Detective Division.

People can also call 607-432-1111 if they have any leads as to who the suspect or his accomplice might be.