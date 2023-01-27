OPD reports finding 10 pounds of marijuana

Jan. 26—An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after police said they found 10 pounds of marijuana in his apartment along with other drugs.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives in the intelligence division received a tip Jared Bookout was a drug dealer and they obtained a search warrant for his apartment in the 4300 block of Esmond Drive.

On Wednesday, they served the warrant and found 10 pounds of marijuana, 25 grams of psilocybin, a psychodelic mushroom, and a THC cartridge, the report stated.

Bookout was arrested on suspicion of delivery of marijuana and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. One of the controlled substance counts is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. The other charges are second-degree and state jail felonies.

Bookout remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $111,000.